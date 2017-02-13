Is it just a perfect illusion? Lady Gaga may have just gotten a massive back tattoo. The “Million Reasons” singer, who nailed her Super Bowl halftime show performance last week, showed off the possible new ink ahead of the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 12.

The Moth & Metallica 🦋------->🔥🖤#ink #tattoo #MothIntoFlame #MetalliGa #metal #grammys @metallica A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

“The Moth & Metallica #ink #tattoo #MothIntoFlame #MetalliGa #metal #grammys @metallica,” the 30-year-old singer captioned an Instagram photo of her back. The tattoo is a moth with a skull on its body. She also showed off the new art in a backless leather outfit on the red carpet.

Lady Gaga is set to perform with the rock band to their song “Moth Into Flame,” which is off their latest album, Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, at the star-studded show. The American Horror Story actress opened up about the collaboration during a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.



“I was at Bradley [Cooper’s] house with Lars [Ulrich] and we were just, like, hanging out,” she recalled. (She and Cooper are starring in the remake of A Star Is Born together.) "I've gotta tell you something: I went to see [Metallica] live. I mean, I've seen them a couple of times live, but I saw them live recently, and we were watching the show and I'll tell you something, those guys play better than they've ever played in their whole lives.”

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, Lady Gaga is now dating her agent, Christian Carino. The Creative Artists Agency agent was photographed kissing the star on the cheek before her epic Super Bowl halftime show at Houston’s NRG Stadium on February 5. She and Chicago Fire hunk Taylor Kinney called off their engagement after five years of dating in July 2016.

