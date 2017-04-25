Did Madonna Just Slam the Upcoming Biopic 'Blond Ambition'?

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Bitch, it's Madonna! Universal has picked up a Madonna biopic titled Blond Ambition, The Hollywood Reporter confirms.

Brett Ratner and Michael De Luca (Fifty Shades of Grey) are attached to produce the film, written by newcomer Elyse Hollander. She previously worked as an assistant for Alejandro G. Inarritu when he made Birdman.

According to THR, Blond Ambition is set in the 1980s after Madonna moved from Michigan to New York in 1978. It will look into her struggles before she hit it big, as well as her rise to fame and her juicy love life.

The project was named after the iconic singer's 1990 world tour, which promoted her fourth studio album, Like a Prayer.

Madonna appeared to slam the upcoming biopic hours after the announcement. "Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story," she captioned a throwback photo of herself via Instagram. "Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society."

