The Bachelorette producers are staying tight-lipped about one of star Rachel Lindsay’s early hook ups.



Following the Monday, May 29, episode of the ABC dating series, fans began speculating whether Lindsay, 32, had made out with Dallas-based lawyer Jack Stone. While the duo were chatting post group date, Lindsay’s once perfectly applied lipstick was noticeably smeared. And Stone, also 32, was seen rubbing her makeup off his mouth.

“You’re amazing,” the hunk told a giddy Lindsay during the episode. “There’s something special about you.”

Viewers took to social media to note that their conversation lacked, well, a special moment. “The edit (including silly music) made [Jack] look overly eager and awkwardly close,” wrote one fan. “When in reality [his] body language would’ve made complete sense with the kiss present."

That's just the case. A source exclusively confirms the pair made out — but the scene was left on the cutting-room floor. “Jack and Rachel have great chemistry,” says the insider. “The guys thought he was going to get the group date rose.”

The dramatic twist: The coveted flower was given to Dean Unglert, who Lindsay called a “breath of fresh air” earlier in the episode. “It does not hurt that he is so handsome and has such a great smile,” she gushed in a confessional. “I could stare into those blue eyes all night.”

Still, Unglert, 26, has an advantage in the game. In March, he was one of four suitors to meet Lindsay during Nick Viall’s After the Final Rose special. “I just want you to know I’m ready to go black,” the startup recruiter declared in front of the live audience. “And I’m never going to go back.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. EST.

