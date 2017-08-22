Win McNamee/Getty Images

Oh no he didn’t! Many Bachelor Nation fans were eagerly awaiting Bachelor in Paradise’s first rose ceremony of season 4 when partway into the East Coast broadcast on Monday, August 21, viewers got an eyeful of Donald Trump instead. That’s because ABC cut away from its popular summer reality show to air the president’s speech about the U.S.’s new strategy in Afghanistan.

Needless to say, BiP fans were less than pleased. And like the commander in chief is wont to do, they tweeted their displeasure over the interruption of the highly anticipated handing out of roses, with some even calling for his impeachment for what they considered an ill-timed speech. (Viewers had waited three episodes, after all!)

Paul Hebert/ABC

“We finally get a rose ceremony and TRUMP INTERRUPTS?” one viewer tweeted angrily. “If this isn’t cause for impeachment idk what is.”

“I signed up for mindless joy watching #BachelorinParadise tonight. Not this f—ky,” another fan ranted. “Go away trump. #BIP #Impeach”

Bob D'Amico/ABC

But to be fair, Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison did give fans a heads up earlier in the day when he tweeted: “Sadly The President’s speech will eclipse #BachelorInParadise tonight. But ABC will be showing it later for those that get Trump’d.”

Read on for more fan reactions:

When Trump interrupts the rose ceremony we've waited three episodes for... #BachelorInParadise #BIP pic.twitter.com/0Vx1EfeGy3 — Jess Bettencourt (@jessbttncourt) August 22, 2017

Why is POTUS interrupting the rose ceremony ? I had to watch how many episodes to see a rose ceremony!? #BachelorinParadise #bip pic.twitter.com/R3rhzokO5B — Tianna👑 (@TTimewithTianna) August 22, 2017

Dear Trump,

You won't be recieving a rose tonight so it's time to get off the stage so we can get on with the rest of the rose ceremony #BIP — Rebecca Nathanson (@becca221) August 22, 2017

Unless Donald Trump is telling us who the next bachelor is, I don't care. #BIP pic.twitter.com/e5VypalZOv — Francesca Ford (@CescaFord) August 22, 2017

When ABC promises a rose ceremony, so America tunes in, and we get interrupted by trump.. #BachelorInParadise #BIP pic.twitter.com/MUlPqqd6Pf — Adam Jr. (@AdamJrDoll) August 22, 2017

If America didn't hate Trump, they definitely do now 😂🤔 #BIP #BachelorinParadise — Tara (@tararogerss) August 22, 2017

This speech interrupting #BIP is gonna keep me up past my bedtime... It's rude, it's disrespectful, it's overall very on brand for Trump — Cecile Lonjaret (@cecilelonjaret) August 22, 2017

Can't Trump just leave ONE thing in my life alone?! I just wanted Monday nights to myself to watch #BIP. Pick any other time to do this 🙄 — Elsa Thibodeau (@elsa_thibodeau) August 22, 2017

I didn't think we could drag out the #BachelorInParadise rose ceremony anymore, but then Trump comes on TV 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/0QmhLEp7gM — Castle Williams (@WxCastle) August 22, 2017

Listen Trump, we have a rose ceremony tonight I need you to step on it #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/u1MPnwOFCi — Terrah Semrad (@terrahsemrad) August 22, 2017

I'm sorry Trump, you did not receive a rose, please say your goodbyes and exit the White House immediately #BachelorInParadise — Simone (@HeySim1) August 22, 2017

CAN ANYONE EXPLAIN WHY #BachelorInParadise WAS INTERRUPTED FOR TRUMP TO SAY "WAR IS BAD" @ABCNetwork I would like to reclaim my time!! — Nah (@nahdorse) August 22, 2017

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.