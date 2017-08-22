TOP 5

STORIES

Reality TV

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Tweet Their Fury When Donald Trump Interrupts Show

By Anna Chan

Oh no he didn’t! Many Bachelor Nation fans were eagerly awaiting Bachelor in Paradise’s first rose ceremony of season 4 when partway into the East Coast broadcast on Monday, August 21, viewers got an eyeful of Donald Trump instead. That’s because ABC cut away from its popular summer reality show to air the president’s speech about the U.S.’s new strategy in Afghanistan.

Needless to say, BiP fans were less than pleased. And like the commander in chief is wont to do, they tweeted their displeasure over the interruption of the highly anticipated handing out of roses, with some even calling for his impeachment for what they considered an ill-timed speech. (Viewers had waited three episodes, after all!)

“We finally get a rose ceremony and TRUMP INTERRUPTS?” one viewer tweeted angrily. “If this isn’t cause for impeachment idk what is.”

“I signed up for mindless joy watching #BachelorinParadise tonight. Not this f—ky,” another fan ranted. “Go away trump. #BIP #Impeach”

But to be fair, Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison did give fans a heads up earlier in the day when he tweeted: “Sadly The President’s speech will eclipse #BachelorInParadise tonight. But ABC will be showing it later for those that get Trump’d.”

Read on for more fan reactions:

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.