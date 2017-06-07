Showing off his many talents! Ed Sheeran’s highly anticipated Carpool Karaoke with James Corden aired on The Late Late Show on Tuesday, June 6, and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

The duo kicked off the car ride by singing along to his new hit “Shape of You.” When Corden, 38, mentioned that it’s a sexual tune, the 26-year-old superstar quickly took things up a notch by rubbing the comedian’s inner thigh and nipple. “I told you it’s a sexy song!” Corden exclaimed.

Terence Patrick/CBS

While they were cruising along, Sheeran caught up with Corden about his sabbatical year. When the host asked if he’s still on his “no-phone, no-internet thing,” the songwriter confirmed that he’s only on email. "I actually don’t have a phone anymore. I had a phone for, like, two weeks and then I like, didn’t charge it. It’s just like what it would have been like 30 years ago for our parents,” he said. "Getting rid of that, going traveling, getting perspective, making an album that I love, everything’s great."

The twosome went on to rap along to the Grammy winner’s 2014 hit “Sing” before Corden questioned Sheeran about his claim that he can fit 47 malt balls in his mouth. The late-night host then pulled a giant jar of the candy out of the SUV’s console, and the pair went head-to-head. Corden stuffed 26 in his mouth, but Sheeran beat with him an impressive 55 malt balls until he had to spit them out on the side of the road.

Once Sheeran recovered from the challenge, he retold the infamous story about getting drunk with Justin Bieber and hitting him in the face with a golf club. The pair then proceeded to sing Bieber’s hit “Love Yourself,” which was written by Sheeran.

Watch the clip above to see the British singer belt out “Castle on the Hill,” cover One Direction and more!

