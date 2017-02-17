Ed Sheeran visits Music Choice at Music Choice on January 13, 2017 in New York City. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It may be Ed Sheeran's birthday, but we're the ones getting the gift! The singer released "How Would You Feel," the third track from his upcoming album, as the clock struck midnight on Friday, February 17.

The Grammy winner, who turns 26 on Friday, tweeted about the song on Thursday, revealing that while it's not his next single, it "is one of my favzzzzz."

"How Would You Feel (Paean)" is a slow ballad that features the chorus, "How would you feel / If I told you I loved you / It's just something that I want to do /I 'm taking my time, spending my life / Falling deeper in love with you / So tell me that you love me too."

The song's release comes six weeks after Sheeran dropped the first two songs from his soon-to-be released third album, Divide.

"Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill" were the singer's first new music releases since 2015 and debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 — making Sheeran the first artist to launch two songs in the top two spots simultaneously.

The "Thinking Out Loud" singer, who released his debut album, +, in 2011 and followed it up three years later with x, said in January that he was "absolutely buzzing to be back" after taking a self-imposed hiatus when he ended a 16-month-long world tour in December 2015.

Sheeran, who performed at the Grammys on Sunday, February 12, spent his time off traveling around the world. "I went to Iceland, Ghana, Liberia, Italy Dubai, Japan, Australia and New Zealand," he said in an interview with KiSS 92.5 in Toronto last month.

Divide will be released on March 3, and Sheeran described it to KiSS 92.5 as a "very, very schizophrenic musical orgy," adding, "There's just nothing really in there that 'fits' on it, which I think I really like about it."

