A "Perfect" night! Ed Sheeran took the stage at his iHeartRadio album release party on Tuesday, March 7, with an hourlong set. Playing songs from his March 3 album, Divide, Sheeran gave some stellar performances of tracks including "Castle on the Hill" and "Perfect."

At one point in the night, Sheeran — joined by Elvis Duran of Z100 — was asked what it was like being on the cover of Rolling Stone.

"Do you know what — I'm from a really, really small, rural, country town, and going to New York could be like the best holiday you could ever ask for," Sheeran said.

The audience let out a synchronized "aw" for the singer as he continued: "I really enjoy my job. I love my job."

Still, even he needs a break once in a while. Prior to dropping Divide, Sheeran took time off from music to travel the world with his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn. "Having all the time in the world to make a record … It frees up your mind," he said. He did promise, though, that he would never "take that long off again."

The Grammy winner also performed a few of his older hits, including "The A Team" and "Thinking Out Loud."

"I'm having a good time tonight," he told the crowd.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!