There’s room for another housewife in 90210. Eden Sassoon confirmed via Facebook on Wednesday, May 4, that she won’t be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. A source previously told Us Weekly, in the new issue on newsstands now, that Sassoon would “likely not be returning.”

"I want to BE the one to share with everyone this news. I WILL NOT BE RETURNING TO #RHOBH NEXT SEASON," the Pilates guru wrote. "In receiving this #news I feel free & ALIVE to BE the REAL ME that was not shown to the #bravo world of viewers. I truly am #grateful for the experience & huge life lessons I was up against."

Sassoon made her Bravo debut during season 7 of RHOBH and clashed with nearly all of her costars, particularly Kim and Kyle Richards.

As fans of the show will remember, Sassoon got into hot water after she questioned Kim Richards’ sobriety and repeated that Lisa Rinna said that Kim was near death.

The hair salon owner, who is the daughter of Vidal Sassoon, teased that her reality TV days might not be over though.

"Remember an END is just a NEW BEGINNING...I will be in full force with #love #hugs #truth and #compassion which are all things that make me shine," she wrote on Facebook. “Another chapter in #EdenLoveStory thank you @evolutionusa you know I truly Luv to LOVE YOU! @bravorhobh may u continue to create fun #drama always.”

