Flawless! Ellen DeGeneres delivered some hilarious zingers while analyzing Beyoncé's recent baby bump photos on Wednesday, February 8. Watch the video above!

Queen Bey, 35, announced on February 1 that she and her husband, Jay Z, are expecting twins. The couple, married since 2008, are already parents of daughter Blue Ivy, 5.



"Boy, oh boy. I was thinking there is a lot going on in the world right now — a whole lot," DeGeneres, 59, said on Wednesday. "I could talk about what happened on The Bachelor, for instance, I could talk about what the president tweeted, but I’m not gonna do that. Instead, I’m gonna talk about the most important story of the year. Beyoncé is pregnant."

Courtesy Ellen DeGeneres/Instagram

Last week, DeGeneres Photoshopped her head onto Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement photo. On Wednesday, she poked fun at how the "Formation" singer posed with a veil on her head and bared her belly in front of a floral backdrop.



"By the looks of that photo, she’s pregnant with our savior," DeGeneres said. "This is true, y’all — before Beyoncé sat down to take that photo, these flowers were a dead pile of leaves and branches. As soon as she sat there, they came alive."

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The baby bump photo has since become Instagram's most liked post ever. "[This] also could be an ad for 1-800-Flowers, I think," DeGeneres added. "If she wants to make a little extra cash, she could call them."



After her initial pregnancy announcement, the multi-Grammy winner went on to release an entire photo album of baby bump and throwback family pics. In one snapshot, she sat on top of a wrecked car while cradling her belly. "Now, I heard that when you’re pregnant it does weird things to your body, but it destroys your car. It’s terrible what happened to that…" DeGeneres joked.

Beyoncé also posed for several gorgeous photos underwater. "See, celebrities are just like us," DeGeneres said. "They swim wearing golden scarves in their pools of roses floating."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



