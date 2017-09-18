Shailene Woodley hasn't owned a TV in about seven years despite starring in Big Little Lies, one of the year's most talked-about shows.

"I technically don't have a home anywhere, so there's nowhere to put a TV," the actress, 25, admitted during a red carpet interview with E! News ahead of the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 17.

J. Merritt/Getty Images

"I haven't had a TV since I moved out of my parents' house at 18," she continued. "All my friends who watch TV, I always ask them when they have time to. When do people have time?"

The biggest reason Woodley doesn't flip through the channels? "I'm a reader," she explained. "So I always read a book instead of turning on my TV."

However, that doesn't mean she isn't thrilled about the astounding 16 nominations that Big Little Lies received this year. "So exciting," Woodley gushed. "It means people are hungry for shows like this. They want to celebrate shows like this when they have the opportunities to explore the emotionality behind the characters instead of just the plot lines, the story lines. You get to experience their inner workings. That, to me, is what is so exciting about the nominations."

Big Little Lies, which is based on Liane Moriarty's bestselling novel of the same name, aired on HBO from February to April. The series also starred Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgård. Though it has yet to be picked up, fans have begged the cast and creators to return for a second season. Woodley, for her part, is down. "Of course I'd do it," she recently told Marie Claire U.K. "It would be so fun."

