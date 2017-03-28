Making sense of it all. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Tuesday, March 28, episode features the ladies weighing in on last week's wild fracas, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The Bravo unscripted series' preview clip shows Eileen Davidson telling Kyle Richards that Lisa Rinna is in good spirits following her fiery exchange in the March 21 episode. (While having dinner with her costars last week, Rinna asked Dorit Kemsley if she trusts her husband, and Rinna also suggested that Kemsley was doing cocaine in a bathroom at a previous event.)

"So many things were flying across that table — I was a little bit shocked," Richards tells the ladies in the clip. "Those were some low blows, saying you don't trust your husband." Erika Girardi adds, "I was happy she said it — I'm not gonna lie. And I was like, 'Thank you, somebody, for stepping in.'" As fans know, Girardi and Kemsley have had friction this season after Dorit's husband, PK, caught a glimpse of Erika without panties on, leading Dorit to suggest that Girardi flashed him intentionally.

Girardi tells the camera in the new episode, "I think Lisa Rinna totally realized how badly Dorit and PK treated me, and turnabout is fair play." When Richards says she thought that Girardi and Dorit were in a good place, the "Painkillr" singer replies, "I'm not sure that Dorit is sincere. I'm not sure that neither she nor PK have understood what they've done, with this whole thing of, 'Erika is trying to seduce me,' or 'Erika was trying to come on to me.'"

Watch the clip above. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

