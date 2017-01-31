A very different lifestyle. A teenage former member of a polygamist sect reveals that she's pregnant on Escaping Polygamy: After the Escape's Tuesday, January 31, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The A&E docuseries' preview clip shows Kollene agreeing to meet up with Ariel and Vanna after having helped the girls escape 11 months prior from the Salt Lake City–based Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS).



"When we left Vanna and Ariel, I wasn't really worried about Ariel, but I was worried about Vanna because she left a little brother that she truly believed needed her," Kollene tells the camera. "She left a family and a religion that she still believed in. And that worried me because, would she go back?"



"I hope they're OK," she continues. "It's weird that they would want me to come over, and they couldn't talk to me over the phone."



When Kollene arrives at the girls' home, 19-year-old Ariel immediately drops the bombshell: "I'm pregnant."



In her first Escaping Polygamy episode, which aired in July, Ariel, then 18, revealed that being a part of FLDS used to be "fun" but that it had lately become more restrictive.



"The reason why I want to leave is because it's not the same — it's not like it used to be," Ariel said. "There's no marriages. There's no intimate relationship with the man and wife that are married. You're not allowed to give hugs — you can only shake hands. One of the big things that's happened — splitting up families."

Watch the clip above. Escaping Polygamy: After the Escape's first of four hour-long episodes airs on A&E Tuesday, January 31, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



