Eva Longoria Is Totally Down for a ‘Desperate Housewives’ Reboot

Desperate for a reboot! Eva Longoria is totally down to reprise her role as Gaby Solis in a Desperate Housewives revival.

When Entertainment Tonight asked her what it would take to get her to sign on for a reboot of the hit ABC series, which aired from 2004 to 2012, Longoria, 42, said it wouldn’t take any convincing. "Oh, nothing. It would take nothing,” she quipped. "I would jump at the chance to play Gaby Solis again. I miss her! I miss her skin and I miss being in her skin.”



After eight seasons on the show, she’s still eager for more. "The minute [creator] Marc Cherry says, 'We're going back,’ I would be the first one to sign up,” she said. "I love that show, and I love the magic that we had.”

Longoria isn’t the only housewife with a reunion on her mind. Felicity Huffman, who starred as Lynette Scavo on the comedy-drama, tweeted about the five-year anniversary of the show’s series finale on Saturday, May 13, and suggested a hilarious new title for the series.



“It’s been 5 years?! Love all the #DesperateHousewives fans!” she tweeted alongside a cast photo of herself with Longoria, Marcia Cross, Teri Hatcher and their season 1 costar Nicollette Sheridan. “What a wonderful 8 years that was. Shall we do a reunion? ‘Desperate Old Dames’?”

