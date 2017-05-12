She's smitten. Eva Longoria stars in the upcoming TV adaptation of Evelyn Waugh's 1928 novel, Decline and Fall, and Us Weekly has an exclusive sneak peek.

The Desperate Housewives alum, 42, plays Margot Beste-Chetwynde in the series, which is set in the Roaring Twenties. In the clip, Beste-Chetwynde takes a liking to her son's teacher Paul Pennyfeather (Jack Whitehall) during a sports event.

"Are you a master here? Do you teach my boy?" she asks.

Paul, an Oxford University student who was once wrongly accused of indecent exposure, later falls for Beste-Chetwynde and agrees to tutor her son over the summer. All seems well at first, but Paul is in for plenty of twists and surprises.

Decline and Fall also stars David Suchet, Matthew Beard, Stephen Graham, Douglas Hodge and Oscar Kennedy.

The BBC One comedy debuts on Monday, May 15, on Acorn TV at 8 p.m. ET. Acorn TV is a streaming service that curates dramas, mysteries, and comedies.

