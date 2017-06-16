Despite recent rumors that she is expecting her second child, Farrah Abraham is in no rush to get pregnant again. "I’m on a show about safe contraception and not having unplanned pregnancies,” The Teen Mom OG star, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively about an unplanned pregnancy. "I would never ever put myself in that situation for my future. I’ve really learned from my past."

Still, the reality star isn’t ruling out giving her daughter Sophia, 8, a younger brother or sister. "Sophia has always asked for a sibling and you know, it was hard at first,” she tells Us. "She was confused about her father’s loss. She wanted siblings and honestly, I’m just so blessed that everything is sorting out. She’s 8 years old now. We’re doing very well."

Abraham added: "I hope that I find somebody under the right circumstances to start a family with.”

Recent pregnancy rumors surrounding the star were fueled on Wednesday, June 14, when her on-and-off boyfriend Simon Saran told Radar Online that Abraham was “26 and pregnant,” though it wasn’t clear if the real estate broker was joking.



Fans have been speculating that the tumultuous couple is back on after they shared photos and videos from a recent vacation, where they enjoyed a candlelit dinner to celebrate Abraham’s birthday. “We’re not together,” Abraham clarified to Us. “I think people just got confused by me celebrating my birthday also in Jamaica which, oh well, I had a romantic dinner! Bitches were jealous!”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

