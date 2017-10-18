It’s the end of a fashionable era, Joan Rangers! On November 27, the last episode ever of Fashion Police will air on E!, the network announced on Wednesday, October 18. The show was created in 1995 by the late Joan Rivers. After her passing in 2014, Fashion Police was taken over by her daughter, Melissa, who was also an executive producer at the time.

“Thank you to E! for having the vision to see the potential of Fashion Police which changed both the entertainment and fashion industries,” Rivers, 49, said in a press release. “I am truly proud to be part of this legacy.”



She will be joined by her cohosts Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho for Fashion Police: The Farewell to look back at the most memorable moments. Viewers will also get a look behind-the-scenes on the show, as well as see never-before-seen footage from the series, including some from an unaired ‘80s themed episode.



“If I wanted to see something old and pink with fur around it, I’d just get naked and look down,” Joan says about Joan Collins in the never-before-seen clip above.

“This was absolutely the height of her fame,” the late host continued. “She was starring in Dynasty. For those of you out there who don’t know what Dynasty was, each week, insanely wealthy people got married and divorced [and] slept around; they had no shame. It was like Keeping Up with the Kardashians, except with big shoulders instead of big asses.”

The finale of Fashion Police will air on E! Monday, November 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

