No shade here! Fifth Harmony cleared the air after being accused of throwing shade at ex-member Camila Cabello during their recent performance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. The quartet appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday, August 29, to let the world know they were not being shady by making a mysterious fifth person disappear off the stage at the beginning of their performance.

While most people thought that it was aimed at Cabello for leaving the group, Ally Brooke clarified that it was actually a message for the media.

“We get asked all the time if we’re getting a fifth member,” Brooke, 24, said on GMA. “And we wanted to show the world in an artistic way that, ‘Hey, the four of us are Fifth Harmony. We are stronger and better than we’ve ever been.”

“Honestly, it was such a monumental moment for us. We were at the VMAs, we had rain, we had the splits, we had a mic drop,” she continued.

The group has been bombarded with questions about the “Crying In The Club” singer’s departure during interviews promoting their self-titled new album, and they have spoken out against those type of questions.

They couldn't even escape it before the show when red carpet host Charlamagne Tha God asked them about their three nominations for “Down,” which included Best Pop, Best Choreography, and Song of Summer.

“Now if y’all win the award do y’all give one to the member who is no longer in the group or?” the TV and radio personality said.

"If we win for Best Choreography, we will give it to our choreographer Sean Bankhead. He deserves it," Normani Kordei quickly responded.

The group was left with just four members after Cabello announced in December 2016 that she was leaving the group following a performance in Miami. Lauren Jauregui, Kordei, Brooke and Dinah Hansen released their own statement at the time saying they were first hearing the news about their bandmate's departure "via her representatives.”

