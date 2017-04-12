Courtesy of Galore

Fifth Harmony made their magazine cover debut as a foursome for the latest issue of Galore — and the girls look fierce! They opened up to the publication about recording new music without Camila Cabello, who exited the group last year.

"We've been creating sounds that we've been wanting to touch base on. Some R&B tones, some rhythmic tones. It's been amazing to create with one another because we're so different when it comes to music," Dinah Jane said. "We love different genres. So to vibe together and create this Fifth Harmony sound is what makes it so special."

For the cover of the women's mag, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Jane, 19, channeled some major '90s vibes. They rocked various black leather ensembles and pouted for the camera.

Brooke, 23, opened up to Galore about the band's close friendship. "It's really great because the four of us are really in sync with each other," she said. "We're pretty open about most things. We try to respect each other as much as we can. For us, communication is really important."

The girls also have a lot in common. "We enjoy a lot of the same things as each other!" Brooke gushed. "Like going to get frozen yogurt, or go to the movies, or talk about boys, exchange music, have fun at the red carpet and encourage each other with, 'Hey, you look beautiful!'"

Cabello, 20, announced in December 2016 that she had quit the group — which was formed on season 2 of The X Factor in 2012 — to pursue a solo career. The four remaining girls, however, are still excited about their legacy as a group.

"It's important to have strong individuals to paint the way for us," Kordei, 20, said, giving shout-outs to fellow girl groups the Spice Girls, the Supremes and TLC. "Without them doing what they did for music, and being our introduction, we probably wouldn't even be!"

Jauregui, 20, added, "We've made an impressionable mark as far as girl groups go in the industry. I'm proud of us."

