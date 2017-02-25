The night before! The 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards took place on Saturday, February 25, just one day ahead of the 2017 Oscars, and Us Weekly has the complete winners list.
The awards show, which was hosted by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, included several titles that are also up for Oscars, including La La Land and Moonlight, though some lesser known films also got plenty of love.
Make sure to check back throughout the show for updates as winners are announced:
Best Feature:
American Honey
Chronic
Jackie
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Director:
Andrea Arnold, American Honey
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Pablo Larraín, Jackie
Jeff Nichols, Loving
Kelly Reichardt, Certain Women
Best First Feature:
The Childhood of a Leader
The Fits
Other People
Swiss Army Man
***WINNER: The Witch
Best Female Lead:
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Sasha Lane, American Honey
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Male Lead:
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
David Harewood, Free In Deed
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Jesse Plemons, Other People
Tim Roth, Chronic
Best Supporting Female:
Edwina Findley, Free In Deed
Paulina García, Little Men
Lily Gladstone, Certain Women
Riley Keough, American Honey
Molly Shannon, Other People
Best Supporting Male:
Ralph Fiennes, A Bigger Splash
***WINNER: Ben Foster, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Shia LaBeouf, American Honey
Craig Robinson, Morris from America
Best Screenplay:
***WINNER: Barry Jenkins, Moonlight (story by Tarell Alvin McCraney)
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Mike Mills, 20th Century Women
Ira Sachs & Mauricio Zacharias, Little Men
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
Best First Screenplay:
***WINNER: Robert Eggers, The Witch
Chris Kelly, Other People
Adam Mansbach, Barry
Stella Meghie, Jean of the Joneses
Craig Shilowich, Christine
Best Cinematography:
Ava Berkofsky, Free In Deed
Lol Crawley, The Childhood of a Leader
Zach Kuperstein, The Eyes of My Mother
***WINNER: James Laxton, Moonlight
Robbie Ryan, American Honey
Best Editing:
Matthew Hannam, Swiss Army Man
Jennifer Lame, Manchester by the Sea
Joi McMillon and Nat Sanders, Moonlight
Jake Roberts, Hell or High Water
Sebastián Sepúlveda, Jackie
John Cassavetes Award:
Free In Deed
Hunter Gatherer
Lovesong
Nakom
***WINNER: Spa Night
Robert Altman Award:
American Honey
Moonlight
Morris from America
Best Documentary:
13th
Cameraperson
I Am Not Your Negro
***WINNER: O.J.: Made in America
Sonita
Under the Sun
Best International Film:
Aquarius (Brazil)
Chevalier (Greece)
My Golden Days (France)
Toni Erdmann (Germany and Romania)
Under the Shadow (Iran and U.K.)
Piaget Producers Award:
Lisa Kjerulff
Jordana Mollick
Melody C. Roscher & Craig Shilowich
23rd Annual Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award:
Andrew Ahn, Spa Night
Claire Carré, Embers
Anna Rose Holmer, The Fits
Ingrid Jungermann, Women Who Kill
22nd Truer Than Fiction Award:
Kristi Jacobson, Solitary
Sara Jordenö, Kiki
Nanfu Wang, Hooligan Sparrow
