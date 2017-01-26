Credit: Lifetime

Gimme more! The poster for Lifetime's highly anticipated Britney Spears biopic, Britney Ever After, was just released, and Us Weekly has the exclusive first look.

The unauthorized TV film, which will premiere on Saturday, February 18, follows Spears' rise, fall and road back to success. Australian actress Natasha Bassett will portray the 35-year-old songstress in the flick, which chronicles the most iconic moments of Spears' life. Several of her high-profile relationships will be documented, including her romance with Justin Timberlake from 1999 to 2002, her 55-hour marriage to Jason Alexander in 2004 and her three-year marriage to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean and Jayden.



The Mississippi-born singer's 2007 meltdown will also be depicted. In the first trailer for the film, released on Monday, January 23, scenes showed Spears shaving her head and her infamous umbrella attack on a paparazzi's car. Watch the entire 30-second clip above.

Lifetime

Bassett, 23, revealed in a January 16 sit-down with the New York Daily News that playing the pop icon was emotionally taxing. "It was extremely traumatic," she recalled. "It was traumatic having to experience through my eyes what she experienced."

After shooting some of the darkest scenes, Bassett said she has "a lot more empathy" for the "Make Me..." singer, who has been in the spotlight ever since she landed a spot on The All New Mickey Mouse Club at 11 years old in 1993. "I mean, she's not like anybody else," Bassett explained. "Her entire life, she's been chased by paparazzi, and she's constantly being scrutinized and in the public eye, so it's not normal. I really appreciated how strong she is. Emotionally, the way she got through the constant pressures that she was faced with is admirable."

The Grammy winner has not given her stamp of approval to the film. Her rep previously told Us that she "will not be contributing in any way, shape or form to the Lifetime biopic, nor does it have her blessing."



Britney Ever After premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, February 18.

