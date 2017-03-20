Nailed. It. Assraf Nasir, an AirAsia flight attendant, flawlessly executed a lip-synced performance to Britney Spears’ 2003 hit “Toxic,” from her fourth studio album, In the Zone.



In the clip, which you can watch in all its viral glory above, Nasir pays homage to the pop princess and her accompanying music video for the tune, in which she plays a seductive airline stewardess, among other characters.

Nasir’s video starts out with him sitting down in his seat, holding up a phone to his ear — yep, just like Brit did on Toxic Airlines. “Baby, can’t you see / I’m calling,” he mouths, channeling the superstar’s fierce attitude. “A guy like you should wear a warning / It’s dangerous / I’m falling.”

Nasir then makes his way to one of the aisles on the empty Airbus A330, where he perfectly imitates Spears’ dance moves from her live performances of “Toxic," as seen on her 2004 Onyx Hotel Tour, choreographed by Brian Friedman.

Cut to Nasir’s sassy struts, booty pops and lively hair flips. After grabbing onto a food cart and pushing it down the aisle in the spirit of Britney — so many sexy facial expressions! — the Malaysia native concludes his set by dropping it low and twerking against the bathroom door. And then he lets out a huge laugh, most likely reveling in the fact that what he just did was borderline iconic.



Since the video made its way onto Twitter Thursday, March 16, it has been retweeted more than 5,200 times and liked more than 5,400 times. While Spears has yet to acknowledge Nasir’s tribute, we have a feeling she’d say, “Gimme more!”

