The happiest place on earth keeps getting happier. Freeform is set to air Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, a 90-minute special about tying the knot at Disney Destinations, Us Weekly can exclusively announce.



The program, premiering this spring, will offer viewers a behind-the-scenes look at weddings and engagements that take place at such Disney locations as Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida; Disneyland in Anaheim, California; and Disney Cruise Lines. The special will include a focus on everything from fashion and products to entertainment and decor, which has been part of the magical experience that Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings brand has provided for 25 years.



"We're looking forward to presenting a special that showcases the magic, romance, and imagination involved in making couples' dreams come true with Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings," Freeform exec Karey Burke said in a statement.



Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings is produced by T-Group and Roberts Media and executive produced by Jenny Daly, Ann Lewis Roberts and Simon Lythgoe.

Among the celebs who have experienced a special romantic moment at Disneyland is Erin Andrews, who got engaged to longtime boyfriend Jarret Stoll at the theme park in December. "We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there, and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland," the Dancing With the Stars cohost said on Good Morning America in January. "I was bawling like a child."



Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings airs on Freeform in spring 2017.

