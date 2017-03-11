Introducing Jennifer! On the Friday, March 10, episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mama June Shannon finally met Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s fiancée. But rather than accept her role as the ex, June chose to wear a white wedding gown for her first encounter with Sugar Bear’s bride-to-be.



Dress for Success

Before June had the opportunity to get to know Sugar Bear’s fiancée, Jennifer Lamb, June met her own very loud, very energetic personal trainer, Kenya Crooks. Wasting no time, Kenya took the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo matriarch to her new gym: the playground. “I’m not 5,” a visibly annoyed June quipped.

Kenya had June running up, down and all around the play area. After a pathetic set of ab crunches that looked more like a napping session, the pair cooled down and ended their workout with a motivational talk on the swing set. Kenya asked June why she decided to embark on the weight-loss journey, and the first thing that came to June’s mind was Sugar Bear’s wedding. “I want to be the hottest 'thang' at this wedding,” she declared.

Disappointed with her answer, Kenya urged June to put herself first. “At the end of the day, it’s you,” he reminded June. “You can’t be everything to everybody else.”

But June told Kenya that she wasn’t trying to lose weight to get Sugar Bear back. His wedding was her motivation because she had already bought her “revenge dress” for the ceremony. “It cuts down right here,” June explained, using her hands to illustrate the dress’ dramatic cleavage. “And it shows my leg!”

Kenya expressed his approval — until June dropped a bomb on him: “But the dress is a size 4, and I’m a size 18.” Kenya remarked, "We got a lot of work to do."

Wearing White, Seeing Red

Donning her best poop emoji T-shirt, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson sat her older sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon down and asked for some advice. Pumpkin was immediately suspicious. “What did you do?” Pumpkin demanded.

Alana revealed that Sugar Bear’s fiancée wanted to take her dress shopping for a “crinkly” purple dress — but Jennifer did not want June to come. Pumpkin knew that June would be upset and encouraged Alana to tell her. But Alana said she didn’t have the time. “I have a full schedule!” she cried. “For the next two months …”

After putting off the much-needed discussion, Alana finally found a spare moment to chat with her mom. “Well, Jennifer called me,” Alana cautiously started. But Mama June immediately erupted.

Wetv

“Why in the hell is she calling you?” June shouted. Alana explained the dress-shopping situation and invited June to come, even though Jennifer didn’t want her there.

After a lot of convincing, June finally gave in and headed to the bridal shop to meet “Sugar Bear’s Beyoncé.” Before Jennifer arrived, Pumpkin and Alana encouraged June to try on a wedding gown to celebrate the weight-loss journey — and that’s when Jennifer walked in. Awkward!

"This is inappropriate," Jennifer barked. But Mama June shamelessly one-upped her: "Well, I would be more than willin' to walk [Sugar Bear] down the aisle and give him to you, because God always said to let unprivileged people play with your used toys."

Jennifer didn’t want to hear it. “Quit being trash,” she told June. Jennifer stormed out of the shop, calling June a “whale” over her shoulder as a final diss. Ouch.

Wetv

Mama June Loses More Weight (And Her Confidence)

After eight weeks of hard work and no weigh-ins, June stepped on the scale for the first time in two months. She weighed in at 211 pounds! Kenya was ecstatic that June had been able to shed another 84 pounds.

Before showing off her trimmer figure to her manager, Gina Rodriguez, June decided to play a little “prank.” Gina walked into the Shannon home to find June slouched on her reclining chair, digging into a bowl of ice cream. “What the f—k have you done?” Gina demanded. Laughing, June slipped off her fake fat (a.k.a. pillow pads) and unveiled her significantly slimmer bod.

June was proud she could fit into Alana’s tank top, but she admitted she was self-conscious about her excess skin and, more significantly, the fact that Jennifer called her “whale” after all of the progress she’s made.

Tell Us: Should June try to repair her relationship with Jennifer for the sake of Alana?

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays on WE tv at 10 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!