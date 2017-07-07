Ready for another Bogie Lowenstien bash? Gabrielle Union shared an amazing throwback photo of the cast of 10 Things I Hate About You on Thursday, July 6.

"Just a bunch of kids having the time of our lives up in Tacoma/Seattle," Union, 44, wrote in an Instagram post. "1st movie & an experience that I'll never forget. The best/coolest/most generous group of people to share my 1st film experience. What a time man."

Union played Chastity in the 1999 beloved comedy alongside Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik, David Krumholtz, Andrew Keegan, Susan May Pratt and the late Heath Ledger.

Ledger, who died of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 28 in January 2008, played dreamy Patrick Verona in the Gil Junger-directed film.

"And eternal light #RIPHeath," the Being Mary Jane actress added in her caption on Thursday. "#10thingsihateaboutyou #CanYouEverJustBeWhelmed."

Stiles, 36, who is now pregnant with her first child, opened up about the cast in an interview with Us Weekly in November 2014. "It was such a fun summer and such a pure experience of working on a movie where we were all — this was our first big break. We were really open and invested and it was really fun being in Seattle," she said at the time. "[Heath] was such a force; he was…even at that age a very very powerful, lovely human being."

