Gal Gadot hosted the October 7 episode of Saturday Night Live — and didn’t disappoint. Here are the top 5 moments:

1. New E! Fall Line-up?

In a hilarious parody of E! reality TV shows, SNL created a few mock spinoff shows with tounge-in-cheek promos, including “Where’s Kanye?," “I Hate That featuring NeNe Leakes” and “Background Actors of Riverdale.” But the most amusing spinoffs went to “Kendall’s Model House” and “Kendall’s World,” which showcased the Wonder Woman star as Kendall Jenner who gets lost in “her own house where she only lives two weeks out of the year." In one hilarious moment, Bella Hadid (played by a brilliant Kate McKinnon) tells Jenner that Gigi Hadid “didn’t make it” after getting lost in Jenner’s house.

2. The Juice Goes On A Blind Date

O.J. Simpson’s October 2 release from prison after nine years provided SNL the perfect opportunity for a segment. In the sketch, the former athlete (played by Kenan Thompson) meets somebody off of Bumble’s dating app and his date (played by Gadot) is clueless about his past. At one point, when the pair are out to dinner, a woman approaches the table and calls him disgusting. Hoping for a chance to recover from the embarrassing moment, Simpson explains, “I’m sad to admit this, but when you look like I do in this country, people treat you differently.” Other highlights include the wait staff of the restaurant giving Simpson a plastic knife for his steak as well as Gadot answering a phone call in which she tells her friend that she’s on a date with Simpson, which results in a manic amount of phone calls, seemingly from the friend trying to warn her about her blind date.

3. Weekend Update



On a more somber note, Colin Jost and Michael Che touched upon gun control in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting and President Trump’s visit to Puerto Rico. Jost, at one point, deadpanned, “President Trump visited Puerto Rico this week and let’s just say, problem solved,” before a clip of Trump throwing paper towels into a crowd of people played. Jost added, “Nothing says ‘I understand the gravity of the situation’ like a billionaire tossing six rolls of paper towels to hurricane victims."

4. Leslie Jones’ Times Square Wonder Woman Rivals Gadot’s

Jones, dressed as the Times Square Wonder Woman, interrupted Gadot’s opening monologue to thank the actress for her portrayal of “their character" and to remind everyone that they are “an inspiration to women everywhere.” Insinuating that her version of Wonder Woman rivals Gadot’s, the actress says, “I have a lasso that makes people tell you the truth,” prompting Jones to respond, “And b—tch, I got vodka.” After Jones asks for a selfie, she hilariously asks for $5 — a price she most likely charges her “German tourists” who ask her for photos in Manhattan.

5. The Kiss Heard ‘Round the City

In another funny skit, SNL’s McKinnon and Aidy Bryant are lesbians who are disappointed to find themselves the only gay women in Themyscira, the home of Wonder Woman, in an island surrounded by beautiful women. Gadot’s Wonder Woman decides to explore her sexuality by passionately kissing McKinnon to see if she’d feel anything, producing hilarious, yet not favorable, results.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET.

