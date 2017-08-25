Game of Thrones fans have been speculating about Jon Snow’s origin since the beginning of the series — and now one Twitter user @broderick has come up with the weirdest theory yet.

Ryan Broderick shared a side-by-side photo of the show’s star Kit Harington, next to a photo of series’ creator George R.R. Martin when he was young — and the resemblance between the two is uncanny!

wanna see something wicked fucked up? pic.twitter.com/4dqlNmfe9C — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) August 24, 2017

Broderick shared the comparison writing, “wanna see something wicked f--cked up?” and his followers reacted with absolute shock. Once you see it, it can’t be unseen. In the post, a recent photo of Harington with his slicked back, curly hair and reading glasses is next to a photo of a young Martin wearing similar glasses and long, dark hair. They both have round faces, covered in facial hair, including an almost identical mustache.

The finale for season 7 is quickly approaching and fan theories about the next season, which is the last for the HBO show, are all over the internet. Much of that anticipation from die-hard fans comes from not fully knowing Snow’s story of origin though it was confirmed by HBO in June that Snow’s father is, in fact, Eddard “Ned” Stark, and that he also has Targaryen blood in his lineage.

Now that confusion has traveled over to the real world where the creator’s resemblance with the show’s star completely took fans by surprise, some even think Martin and Harington have been father and son all along.

See more fan reactions to the theory below:

Spoiler Alert: Kit Harrington was secretly the bastard son of George RR Martin the whole time. — Manjit Toor (@manjit_toor98) August 25, 2017

Me, seeing the Kit Harrington / GRRM comparison. pic.twitter.com/GJz7N3RySO — Danika Stone (@Danika_Stone) August 25, 2017

Heh, we've all been debating whether or not Rhaegar was his father but it was G.R.R.M all along! — Creighton Thompson (@Saintly_Gooner) August 24, 2017

If this show ends with R. R. Martin waking up from a dream I am going to be pissssed pic.twitter.com/inXbvi8gJh — LeeinDC (@LeeInDc) August 25, 2017

Not a Targaryen, a Martin 😂😂😂 — Diana Kramer (@Rorutza) August 24, 2017

