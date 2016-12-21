Courtney Stodden is having herself a very naughty Christmas! The reality star turned singer, 22, dropped her supersexy holiday-themed “Mistletoe Bikini” music video Wednesday, December 21, and Us Weekly has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look. Watch candid moments from Stodden’s video shoot above!



In the clip, the blonde bombshell giggles (and accidentally suffers a nip slip!) as she transforms into her Santa-obsessed alter ego, Courtney Cane. In one particularly steamy shot, Stodden — dressed in a low-cut red romper — leans over Santa Claus and coos into his ear: “Hey, it’s Courtney Cane.”



Next, an actor playing an elf jokingly smacks the TV personality’s derriere with a fringed leather whip. “That’s nice. I like that,” she says. “Yeah, I like that. It’s like a little birdie.”



In several other moments, Stodden repeatedly says the line “Hey, it’s Courtney Cane,” as she writhes around in barely there ensembles — including a dark green bikini trimmed with white fur and, what else, mistletoe.



Naturally, the song’s lyrics match the nearly NSFW aesthetic of the video. Some of the most outstanding innuendo-laden lines include: “I really like the taste of your peppermint stick,” “You can slide down my chimney anytime” and “I wanna puff on your pipe all night.”



Stodden tells Us that she created the video to spread a little bit of cheer before the new year. "I wanted to put something out there this holiday season that would make people giggle," she says."I feel levity is needed for Christmas 2016.”

During a December 16 interview with Fox News, the Washington native said that her lifelong crush on St. Nick inspired the track and its accompanying visual.

"'Mistletoe Bikini' is basically a song about how I've always had a crush on Santa Claus ever since I was a little girl," the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. alum explained. "The song [and video] is about my crush and you know, maybe a little later in the video we have an affair behind Mrs. Claus' back. It's fun and it's really catchy."



Stodden, who is married to 56-year-old Doug Hutchison, suggested that she has always had a thing for Santa because "he is an established older man that would bring me toys."

Watch the BTS clip at the top of this post and check out the entire “Mistletoe Bikini” video above.



