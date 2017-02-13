Need that as a GIF, ASAP! The 2017 Grammys were filled with epic performances, memorable dance moves (despite Taylor Swift’s absence) and "OMG, did that just happen?" moments. Needless to say, the night was immortalized in GIFs in less time than it took the guys from Twenty One Pilots to take off their pants. Us Weekly rounded up some of the best below.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Rihanna Drank, Drank, Drank, Drank, Drank

The "Work" singer comes prepared to a live awards show. She was caught several times on camera busting a move while taking a flask out of her purse.

via GIPHY

Carpool Karaoke Comes to the Staples Center

All aboard! Host James Corden recruited Neil Diamond, Jennifer Lopez, Faith Hill, John Legend and more to sing Diamond's 1969 hit "Sweet Caroline." Blue Ivy even made a special last-minute cameo!

via GIPHY

Adele Swears, Cries and Praises Beyoncé!

The British singer stole the show — and not just by winning the three biggest categories of the night. The "Hello" performer cursed and asked to restart her tribute for the late George Michael, cried when her third studio album, 25, won Album of the Year and gave Beyoncé several sweet shout-outs throughout the night.

via GIPHY

"I adore you and I want you to be my mommy," she said at one point on stage. "The artist of my life is Beyoncé, and this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental."

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Beyonce's Reaction Was Everything

Pregnant Queen Bey mouthed "I love you, I love you" to Adele when the Brit gushed over her during her Album of the Year acceptance speech. Her remarks even brought the "Formation" singer to tears. Beyoncé, who was nominated in the category, took home Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video for "Formation."

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

The Carter Clan Is the Best Support System Ever

Beyoncé's husband, Jay Z, and their daughter, 5-year-old Blue Ivy, were featured in some of the best GIFs of the night. The father-daughter duo clapped in the audience while Bey performed "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles."

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Lady Gaga Is a Rock Star

The "Million Reasons" singer didn't let technical issues bring her down. Gaga, who rocked the Super Bowl halftime show last weekend, crowd surfed while performing with Metallica to the group's song "Moth Into Flame."

via GIPHY

Twenty One Pilots Strip Down

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun ditched their pants before they accepted the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their single "Stressed Out" on stage. "The story, it starts in Columbus, Ohio, and it is a few years ago, and it was before Josh and I were able to make money playing music. And I called him up, and I said, ‘Hey, Josh, you want to come over to my rental house and watch the Grammys?'" Dun recalled. "And as we were watching, we noticed every single one of us was in our underwear. And seriously, Josh turned to me — and we were no one at that time — and he said, ‘If we ever go to the Grammys, if we ever win, we should receive it just like this.'"

via GIPHY

James Corden's New Stepparents

The late-night host joked that his mom and dad were having affairs with Nick Jonas and Heidi Klum, respectively. "Your mother and I have an agreement," Malcolm Corden said, as Klum sat on his lap. Jonas, meanwhile, was a complete gentlemen and put his jacket over Margaret Corden's shoulders.



via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



