8:11 p.m. ET: In what is likely to be the first of many references to our current commander in chief, the Late Late Show host quipped, "With President Trump, we don't know what comes next."

8:09 p.m. ET: Beyonce got her first shout-out of the night, with Corden launching into a rap about the night, saying the "Lemonade" star would be "taking the stage with twins in her tummy." Proving he's not exactly a matchmaker, he then added that exes Rihanna and Drake should date.

8:08 p.m. ET: Say hello to pratfalls! Host James Corden appeared stuck on the stage in what initially appeared to be an unexpected gaffe but was clearly a scripted bit as he then tumbled his way down the stairs. "We cannot allow these sort of mistakes, can we?" he asked. "This is the Grammys, people!"

8:03 p.m. ET: Hello from the Grammys stage! Adele offered a warm welcome to Grammys viewers, kicking off the telecast with a rendition of her smash hit "Hello." Meanwhile, music's other biggest stars were presumably California dreaming about hearing their names called later tonight.

8 p.m. ET: Pour yourself a glass of your favorite citrus-based beverage, and get ready for the Grammys! The 2017 Grammy Awards ceremony airs on CBS at 8 p.m. ET live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 12, and Us Weekly will be following all the action in our live blog, including the list of winners, along with social media reactions, and video of the most attention-grabbing performances.

Beyoncé leads the way with nine nominations for Lemonade. Her competition for the biggest prize, album of the year, are Adele's 25, Justin Bieber's Purpose, Drake's Views and Strugill Simpson's A Sailor's Guide to Earth.



The evening's performers include Beyoncé, Adele, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Daft Punk, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Metallica, Chance the Rapper, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, A Tribe Called Quest, Alicia Keys, Demi Lovato, Little Big Town and Ed Sheeran.

The Recording Academy will honor the late Prince and George Michael with tribute segments and performances.

Among the presenters are Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson, John Travolta, The Chainsmokers, Laverne Cox, Jason Derulo, DNCE, Halsey, Taraji P. Henson, Paris Jackson, Nick Jonas, Solange Knowles, Katharine McPhee, Pentatonix, Thomas Rhett, Gina Rodriguez, Ryan Seacrest and Camila Cabello.



