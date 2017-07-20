This week is so sweet! In a preview for the Friday, July 21, episode of The Great British Baking Show, the six remaining bakers whip up their best desserts for the judges.

For the signature challenge, Tom, Selasi, Andrew, Jane, Benjamina and Candice are tasked with making roulade (a French sponge cake with filling that’s rolled into a spiral). “To have a nice spiral, that needs skill,” judge Mary Berry says. Judge Paul Hollywood reminds them, “It should melt in the mouth.”

The bakers also attempt to make marjolaine, a French layered cake, for the technical competition, and throw together 24 mini mousse cakes with two different flavors for the showstopper round.

It seems Tom is having some sort of a meltdown over his less-than-perfect dessert. “Breathe, breathe,” a woman can be heard saying while patting his back.

For the most part, the judges appear to be impressed this week. “The actual filling is absolutely scrumptious,” Berry tells one contestant. Hollywood tells another baker, “You feel the bubbles burst in your mouth.” It’s hard to tell who they’re praising, but Benjamina and Jane are both seen smiling.

There’s just a few episodes left until one baker wins the coveted cake stand and fans say goodbye to Berry and cohosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc. They decided to leave when the series moved from the BBC to Channel 4 in the U.K., and have been replaced by Prue Leith, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.

The Great British Baking Show airs on PBS Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

