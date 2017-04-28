'Grey's Anatomy' Recap: Maggie Finds Out About Meredith and Riggs

Sisters before misters! Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) might end her latest fling to make things right with Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) on Grey’s Anatomy. Also, a few couples reconnected during the Thursday, April 27, episode, so love was definitely in the air at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Check out the five biggest moments from the episode!

Meredith and Maggie Drama

Meredith decided it was finally time for her to tell Pierce about her relationship with Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson). However, before she got a chance, Pierce saw the two flirting during a press conference and figured it out. She gave Meredith the cold shoulder all day.

“This isn’t about Nathan. It’s you. I trusted you to be honest with me,” Pierce said. “I thought I could count on you.” Mer, don’t let your girl down. You have to fix this.

Matchmaker in Heaven

Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) was obsessed with fixing Richard Webber’s (James Pickens Jr.) marriage. Her husband, Ben Warren (Jason Winston George), told her to stay out of it, but she couldn’t help herself and enlisted April Kepner (Sarah Drew) for help.

“Just because you feel responsible doesn’t mean you have to fix it. Stay out of it,” Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen) told Bailey.

“I know it can feel impossible at times, but you can figure it out,” Bailey said.

A Short Reconnection

After Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) performed a heart-wrenching surgery, she could not keep it together. She stayed cool in front of the patients, but once it all was over, she broke down in an elevator. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) got on the elevator and saw her, and the two stood there hugging in silence as Amelia sobbed. When Hunt got to his floor, he got off without saying a word. Although it wasn’t much, maybe these two can get back on track.

Working With Worms

Webber had a busy day extracting worms from a patient’s body. It seemed like Bailey actually got through to Catherine, and Webber’s wife visited him as he was getting ready to sleep in the hospital.

“I was wrong,” she said. The two didn’t really discuss their problems, but at least they bonded over the photos Webber took of the worm surgery. They are totally meant for one another.

Breaking Up?

Meredith came home to Maggie sitting on the couch and told her they were going out. Maggie didn’t want to, but Mer wouldn’t take no for an answer.

“I am very sorry that I screwed up and I hurt you,” Meredith said. “But you’re my sister and I’m sure as hell not losing you over a guy.”

That must have been exactly what Pierce wanted to hear, because she agreed to go. Hopefully, this will finally be the end of the Meredith-Riggs rollercoaster. They keep trying to be a thing, but it just doesn’t work. Plus, Meredith and Pierce are sisters. They can’t ruin that over a guy.

Tell Us: Do you think Meredith will finally break up with Riggs?

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.