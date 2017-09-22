Just in time for the holidays! Gwen Stefani has officially dropped her Christmas song with boyfriend Blake Shelton, titled, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” The singer teased the collaboration earlier this week saying it would be on her album by the same name and shared the new holiday tune with her fans on Friday, September 22.

“It barely took a breath to realize / We’re gonna be a classic for all time / I wanna thank you baby, you make it feel like Christmas,” the former No Doubt member, 47, sings in the upbeat song.

The singers announced on Thursday, September 21, that they worked on the duet for Stefani’s upcoming Christmas album, saying it would be the project's first single.

The Voice coach shared the news in a tweet with the album’s full trackless, writing: ““#YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas out Oct 6th!! Preorder starting tonight & get the first single feat @BlakeShelton 🎄😍🎄gx” and Shelton replied to the message saying, “Daddy Likey..”

Twitter users reacted to the song on Thursday night, with one writing, “I can't believe I'm listening to Christmas music in September, only for you @gwenstefani.”

Another fan wrote: “Did I just listen to a #Christmas song on the first day of fall? Thanks to @gwenstefani & @blakeshelton the answer is yes.”

Shelton, 41, also announced on Thursday that he would be releasing a new album. “YEEEHAWW who's ready for some more new music??!!” he wrote on Twitter. “#TexomaShore coming at y'all November 3rd, preorder TOMORROW!”

YEEEHAWW who's ready for some more new music??!! #TexomaShore coming at y'all November 3rd, preorder TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/uvfmZEgld0 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 21, 2017

This isn't the first time Stefani and Shelton have worked together since the two lovebirds previously collaborated in 2016 on the song, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart." The duo went public with their romance in November 2015 after Stefani split from her husband of 14 years, Gavin Rossdale, and Shelton ended his marriage to Miranda Lambert.

In a statement to Us Weekly, the “Hollaback Girl” songstress’ rep confirmed their relationship at the time, saying: “Gwen and Blake are longtime friends who have very recently started dating.”

Listen to the pair’s new duet above and the You Make It Feel Like Christmas album will be available on October 6.

