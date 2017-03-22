She’s just a girl! Gwen Stefani couldn’t help herself from flirting with a contestant on the Tuesday, March 21, episode of The Voice — right in front of her boyfriend and fellow judge, Blake Shelton.

As viewers witnessed, Team Alicia members Chris Blue and RJ Collins went head to head in the battle rounds on Tuesday night’s episode. Though they both killed their duet of Miguel’s 2012 hit “Adorn,” Blue stood out to Stefani, 47, who showered the pop hopeful with compliments.

"Chris, you let yourself completely get absorbed into the music, almost as an out-of-body experience," she said in amazement. "I don't even know if I was listening to your voice because I was so mesmerized by your body."

Shelton, 40, immediately piped in. “Hey! What the—?” the country crooner said, jokingly staring down Blue, who replied, “I’m sorry, Blake!”

Stefani tried to backtrack, but Voice coach Adam Levine was quick to chime in, “It’s hard to talk your way out of that one.”

As the No Doubt frontwoman’s face turned red with embarrassment, Shelton continued to give Blue a hard time. "What’s your problem man?" he asked the aspiring recording artist. In response, Blue let out a nervous laugh and said, “I don’t want any trouble. I don’t have any problem.”

Blue ended up defeating Collins in the battle round, which seemed to excite his superfan Stefani. “I wanna see it again!” she exclaimed.

Lester Cohen/WireImage.com

Levine, 38, quipped, “Oh, I’m sure you do!” And Shelton finally (albeit facetiously) put his foot down. “That is enough!” he shouted.

Stefani and Shelton first went public with their relationship in November 2015 after their respective divorces from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert. Earlier this year, a source told Us Weekly that the duo may be tying the knot soon. “They’re starting to finalize” wedding arrangements, an insider told Us. “They’ve met with vendors.”

The Voice airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!