She didn’t see it coming. Halle Berry spoke candidly about her 2003 Oscars smooch with Adrien Brody.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

“That was not planned. I knew nothing about it,” the Catwoman actress, 50, explained during her visit on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, August 3. “I was like, ‘What the f--k is happening right now?’ That was what was going through my mind,” she recalled of Brody pulling her in for a kiss after she announced that he had won Best Actor for The Pianist. “And because I was there the year before and I know the feeling of being out of your body, I just f--king went with it.”

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

When host Andy Cohen asked the Oscar winner if she enjoyed the kiss, she said, “I don’t know, I was too focused on what the f--k is going on right now. I don’t even know!”

Brody, 44, has also opened up about locking lips with the Monster’s Ball star. “That probably was one of the most memorable moments ever. You could say time slowed down,” he told Vanity Fair in September 2015. “In fact, it must have, because by the time I had finished kissing her and people kind of settled in, they were already flashing the sign that said, ‘Get off the stage, your time is up.’ It was amazing.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!