Grab your broomsticks and sorting hat, because the publishers of the Harry Potter series are releasing two new books this fall to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the hit franchise’s first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Bloomsbury Publishing announced on Tuesday, July 18, that it will release two new books on October 20.

One of the releases, Harry Potter: A History of Magic — The Book of the Exhibition, will guide fans of the wizarding world through various subjects studied by their favorite characters at Hogwarts. According to the British publisher, every chapter will showcase “a treasure trove of artifacts from the British Library and other collections around the world, beside exclusive manuscripts, sketches and illustrations from the Harry Potter archive.”

The other tome, Harry Potter — A Journey Through a History of Magic, will further explore the best-selling series’ mystical topics, such as alchemy, witchcraft, and magical creatures. It will also provide readers with lesson plans for courses taught at Hogwarts, such as Astronomy, Defense Against the Dark Arts, Divinatio and Herbology.

The British Library is unveiling a new Harry Potter exhibition, “A History of Magic,” in conjunction with the books, which will not include the franchise’s original characters. The exhibition will run through February 2018 and will feature centuries-old manuscripts along with original material from Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling’s archives.



The books, both by the British Library, will also include unseen sketches and manuscript pages from Rowling and will delve deeper into the expanding world of Harry Potter fan experiences, including the Harry Potter Warner Brothers studio tour in London, and the play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which opened in London in June 2016 and is based on the first brand-new wizarding world story in almost a decade.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is set to premiere on Broadway on April 22, 2018.

