Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson and Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson in This Is Us. Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Don’t have time to watch the latest episode of This Is Us or The Bachelor? There’s now a way to stop Twitter from inadvertently spoiling your favorite TV show besides just simply staying off social media.

Twitter introduced a new mute features that allows users to prevent certain words, phrases or hashtags from showing up in your Twitter timeline. You can even adjust the time period to 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days or forever, and choose whether to stop the tweets from showing up in your timeline or notifications, or both.

The muted words are not case sensitive. Blocking “This Is Us” will also block “this is us” and all other versions of the same phrase, so that you won’t see any spoilers about Jack Pearson’s death or who got the Bachelorette’s final rose until after you watch the episode. Users can also mute individual accounts to help avoid anyone who livetweets popular shows. However, all muted words will still show up via search.

Another great use for this feature: If you’re totally sick of reading about Donald Trump, the Kardashians or any other hot topic, you can create a filter to mute those words.

Tweeters are already loving the new way to customize their feeds. “The mute button on twitter is a blessing,” one person wrote, while another tweeted, “You can mute words and phrases on twitter now. So far I’ve muted ‘Trump’ and ‘sorry not sorry.’"

