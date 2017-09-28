The Sanderson sisters are coming back for more tricks and treats. The 1993 cult classic film Hocus Pocus is in the early stages of being developed into a new TV movie for the Disney Channel.

The original Disney feature followed three villainous, but lovable sister witches played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. The clan are inadvertently resurrected by an unassuming virgin who lights their magical candle while exploring the sleepy town of Salem, Massachusetts.

Deadline first reported that the new Hocus Pocus, to be written by Scarlett Lacey (The Royals) will feature a new cast along with a new director.

Kenny Ortega, who directed the original film, along with several of Disney Channel’s successful franchises (High School Musical and Descendants), will not be involved in the reboot.

And while rumors of a potential Hocus Pocus sequel have been circulating for years, Midler crushed any hope in a 2015 Facebook chat.

"After all these years and all the fan demand, I do believe I can stand and firmly say an unequivocal no,” the 71-year-old actress affirmed.

On Tuesday, September 26, Mick Garris, one of the film’s original screen writers hinted at the possibility of TV remake in an interview with Forbes.

"Generation after generation, it's kind of remarkable and fantastic to have something brought to the screen like that and to have it embraced generation after generation. Everybody I meet, it's either their daughters or their own favorite movie and it's incredibly exciting," he explained to the publication at the time. "There have been rumors of a Hocus Pocus sequel for the last 10 years that will not die. I have heard they are developing the script, I haven't been involved in it but I think there will be a sequel it might be for Disney Channel or Freeform or ABC. I think it will be for television but I hear that it is moving ahead."

Hocus Pocus, which airs annually around Halloween on the Disney Channel and its sister network Freeform, also starred Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw, Sean Murray and Omri Katz.

