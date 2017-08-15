Brandi Glanville reconnects with her late grandfather on Hollywood Medium’s Wednesday, August 16, episode, as seen exclusively in Us Weekly’s sneak peek.



In the clip, Tyler Henry gets a message from Glanville’s late relative about her grandmother, who is watching the reading in another room.

David Livingston/Getty Images

According to Henry, Glanville’s grandfather is concerned about her grandmother in that he wants her to slow down. “The way that this comes across is basically saying I’m not worried about health but if there are going to be any issues she might kind of overdo it by her own doing,” Henry explains. "It's not like grandma has to worry about her health, she just might have to pace herself.”

In another room, Glanville’s mom, Judith, says: “Dad said quit overdoing it!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star explains of her grandmother: “I call her gangster bitch grandma,” to which her grandma mutters from the other room, “Shut up, Brandi.”

As the reading continues, Henry says: “There’s a funny story about someone falling off of a roof, does that make any sense?” and Brandi gasps.

Watch the emotional moment in the clip above.

Hollywood Medium airs on E! Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

