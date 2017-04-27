Flower power! For her latest bash — an eclectic backyard festival — Us Weekly's guest entertaining editor Lauren Conrad wanted to include a craft station that would be simple and fun, but also allow guests to exercise their creativity. While scouring the web for festival makeup trends, the Celebrate author came across photos of girls who'd incorporated real blossoms into their look and knew she'd found an activity with just the right balance. (Watch Conrad's tutorial in the video above.)

DIYing your own design might seem intimidating, but as Conrad, 31, assures, “You can get as crazy as you want, so long as you have fun!” Start by choosing the flowers that best suit your idea, color scheme or preferences. The LC Lauren Conrad for Kohl's designer selected daisies, marigolds and rose petals in white, yellow and pink, then separated the flowers into individual bowls. She also set out tools guests would need: paper towels, tweezers and eyelash glue. ("Definitely get the kind that dries clear!" she advises.)

When it's time to create your design, "you can lay it out ahead of time or just go for it," says Conrad. A small dab of glue should be enough to get the petals to stick, and in most cases you can simply use your finger to set it in place. But for tiny buds, such as the mini marigolds, "it's better to have tweezers."

Yoni Goldberg

As far as strategic placement goes, Conrad recommends opting for your non-dominant hand or the back of your wrist since “those are going to be the easiest.” When you're ready to remove your tat, dip a cotton ball in olive oil and rub it firmly over the petals to loosen the glue.



