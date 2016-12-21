We need to talk about Kevin! The Tuesday, December 20, episode of Intervention was as heartbreaking and devastating as always, with an added codependent love story to boot.



Kevin Became Addicted to Pills After His Car Accident



The episode revolved around pain-medication addict Kevin from Peterborough, Ontario. The father of two became an addict after being prescribed Percocet for injuries sustained from a car accident. Kevin described the origin of his addiction by saying, “I was in an accident, prescribed pain medication, and this is the way it ended up.” He followed the statement by crushing up a pill on camera and snorting it.

Kevin Robbed His Wife Blind



We then met his wife, Tanya, who admitted, “Kevin would not help out or pay bills. … He’s robbing me blind.” She continued, “I’m being evicted at the end of the month.” This was devastating, especially since Kevin shared a home with Tanya, his daughter Taylor, Tanya’s daughter Rhianna and his niece Cheyenne.

Tanya and Kevin’s Twins Passed Away Shortly After Birth



The most heartbreaking part of the episode had to be when we learned about Kevin and Tanya’s love story. The couple met when he was 22 and she was only 18. Shortly after getting together, Tanya became pregnant with twins and had to have an emergency C-section at only 6 months' pregnant. Tanya recounted, “One baby was stillborn, and the other lived for 3 months.”

They separated shortly after, had children with other people, and six years later got back together through a social media connection. Tanya revealed, “We ended up talking, and he said to me ‘It’s too bad we couldn’t get over the past. … I’ve loved you the entire time.’ … He wanted me back.” At the time of filming, they had been married for seven years. Now that’s a love story.



Kevin Blew Through $300,000 in Two Years



Three months after their wedding, Kevin got in a car accident, getting rear-ended while at a stoplight. Since the initial Percocet addiction, his family recounted how much money he’s spent supporting his disease. His sister Katie revealed, through tears, that he’s been “blowing through $300,000 in the last two years.” She continued, “My dad’s savings is gone. They have nothing.”

Kevin Sold His Family’s PlayStation for $30



The episode then followed Kevin through a typical day as he went on a grocery-store shoplifting spree with an anonymous friend. After trading in some plastic-wrapped steaks for drugs and admitting he’d had “$700 worth of drugs today,” that wasn’t enough to satisfy Kevin. He then stole his family’s PlayStation and sold it to a pawn shop for a mere $30. Devastating.

Tanya Agreed to Seek Treatment for Codependency

In the pre-intervention, Kevin’s star-crossed lover, wife Tanya, admitted she would leave her husband if he refused to get treatment. The interventionist, Maureen Brine, then recommended that Tanya receive treatment as well. Brine said, “One of the things that we’re going to suggest for you is … a program for codependency. … You have to get help.” Tanya immediately agreed.

Kevin Walked Away From His Own Intervention

When Kevin finally arrived at the intervention, he immediately walked away, refusing to participate. It wasn’t until his crying daughter, father and aunt begged him that he was willing to go inside. Our hearts broke into a million pieces when his wife spoke, saying, “You were my best friend, my soul mate. … If you choose not to go to treatment today, I want you to know that I will always love you, but I will not be able to stand by and watch you kill yourself anymore.” His father, Don, couldn’t even read his prepared speech because he had been crying so much. Don instead opted to say, “I just want to put my arm around him. … I love you so much.”

Intervention airs on A&E Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

