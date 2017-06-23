Is Jinger Duggar Pregnant? Watch the ‘Counting On’ Sneak Peek!

Baby on board? The Duggar sisters confront Jinger Duggar about a possible pregnancy in a sneak peek of the Monday, June 26, episode of Counting On. Watch the teaser above!

“Since getting married this is the first time that I’ve been able to video chat all my sisters at the same time,” Jinger, 23, tells the camera.

The TLC star tied the knot with husband Jeremy Vuolo in November 2016 at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Since getting married, the couple have relocated to Laredo, Texas

“I think what I miss most about Arkansas is all my family. Those nights in the girls’ room, staying up late and talking to my sisters,” Jinger adds, before her sisters ask her the big question.

“So are you pregnant?” Jill, who is pregnant with her second child, asks her younger sister who looks shocked on the other end.

“I told them not to ask!” Jesse, who is also pregnant with her second child, tells the camera. “In my family though, it’s just a question.“

Watch the sneak peek above to find out Jinger’s response. Counting On airs on TLC on Mondays at 9 p.m.

