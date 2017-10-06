Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

And, action! Jackie Chan just teased the much-anticipated Rush Hour 4 – but it's only happening on one condition. “If Chris Tucker agrees,” the action star said in an interview Thursday, October 5, on Power 106’s The Cruz Show in Los Angeles.

Chan confirmed the movie will happen “next year,” after it took seven years of script revisals. “Yesterday, we just agreed,” he added.

The martial artist went on to mention that it’s “not about the money,” but about the time. “We’re all like old men,” he joked. The first Rush Hour was filmed nearly twenty years ago and fans have long awaited news on a fourth film.

The franchise follows a pair of police detectives, played by Chan and Tucker, who go on a series of misadventures while solving crime together.

New Line Cinema/Getty Images

Chan is hopeful that a second draft script will be ready by the end of this month, and that they’ll begin production next year. That is if Tucker signs on to reprise his role of Detective James Carter. The stand-up comedian, 46, hasn’t played a leading role since Rush Hour 3.

The legendary stuntman, however, hasn’t slowed down much since the Rush Hour franchise last hit the big screen. Chan will star in the upcoming film Foreigner alongside Pierce Brosnan, which is due in theaters on Friday, October 13.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!