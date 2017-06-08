It’s on! In Wednesday night’s episode of Drop the Mic, Jennifer Hudson and James Corden hit the stage and went back and forth with hilarious disses. Watch the clip above!

Starting the night off strong, Corden, 38, made his first move at the songstress by reflecting on her American Idol days. “You remember Jen — she got famous in the states on American Idol for coming in seventh place,” said the Late Late Show host. “Basically tonight I’m confusing what I’m doing. I’m battling a woman who’s famous for losing.”

Craig Sugden/CBS

Not missing a beat, the Carpool Karaoke comedian then took a jab at Hudson’s acting days. “You won an Oscar for Dreamgirls — I get it. No one remembers you in that film because Beyonce’s in it.”

Playing defense, the actress, 35, snapped back at Corden, “You here, at home and everywhere that you go. But the thing that you do best, James, is grow,” she said.

Craig Sugden/CBS

The former Weight Watchers representative tapped Corden on the stomach before continuing with her steady stream of disses. “Yeah James I lost Idol — you got me, you right. I won an Oscar, a Grammy — hell, I won in life,” she quipped.

Refusing to give up, the Drop the Mic creator poked fun at how Hudson got her start. “You started a career on a cruise ship on the Atlantic. After this battle, you’ll wish you worked on the Titanic. You beat me on my show? I beg your pardon. The truth is, I’m not a fan. I’m into Kelly Clarkson.”

In a state of shock, the Remember Me singer’s jaw dropped before she hit Corden back where it hurt the most. To find out what she did, watch the full battle below to see how it all goes down!

