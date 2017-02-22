Brit’s biggest fan! James Corden obsessively (and hilariously) dissected Lifetime’s recent Britney Spears biopic, Britney Ever After, on the Tuesday, February 21, episode of The Late Late Show. See what he had to say in the video above!

The late-night host, 38 — who sang with Spears, 35, during a memorable August 2016 Carpool Karaoke session — analyzed several scenes from the made-for-TV movie in an eight-minute segment. He started off with Aussie actress Natasha Bassett’s portrayal of a teen Spears walking onto her tour bus for the first time. In the scene, Bassett’s Spears is thrilled to find that the bus has a Furby and a bowl of cheese puffs waiting for her.

“I mean, it’s like you’re watching a documentary, isn’t it?” Corden said sarcastically. “In a world full of fake news, I’m just happy to have some truth. And the truth, ladies and gentlemen, is that Britney Spears loves cheese puffs.”

The U.K. native went on to poke fun at the fact that the project didn’t include any of the superstar’s music.

“As you can see from that clip, Britney Ever After was a big-budget film. In fact, they spent so much money on writers and actors, it appears that they ran out of money for getting the rights to Britney Spears’ music,” he quipped. “Luckily, the masterminds behind the film came up with some Britney songs even Britney didn’t know existed.”

Katie Yu

Corden then played clips of Bassett, 24, performing two songs that are most definitely not part of Spears’ iconic discography. The comedian also mocked the scene in which the fictional pop princess has an awkward dance-off with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake (played by Nathan Keyes).

“We cut seven minutes out of that dance-off. That’s how long it is,” Corden said with a laugh. “And it’s still hard to say who won. I know who won: anyone who watched it.”

Last summer, when Britney Ever After was announced, Spears’ rep told Us Weekly that the “Slumber Party” singer would “not be contributing in any way, shape or form to the Lifetime biopic, nor does it have her blessing.” In a recent interview with Us, Bassett explained why she hopes Spears will eventually watch the film, which premiered Saturday, February 18.

“It shines a really positive light on her, how one of the world’s greatest entertainers — she’s also a mom of two gorgeous boys [Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10, with ex-husband Kevin Federline] — bounced back after a really trying time in her life. It shines a light on all these positive attributes of her personality,” she told Us. “So I can only hope she watches it and knows how much respect and admiration I have for her.”

