Boys’ night out! James Marsden brought his look-alike son Jack, 15, as his plus-one to the 2017 SAG Awards in L.A. on Sunday, January 29.

The Westworld actor, 43, introduced Jack during an interview with E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet.



Jack, who rocked a black suit and bleached hair, seems to have caught the showbiz bug. “My time's over, my time's done. I'm literally passing the baton on to the next,” his father said.



Jack, who turns 16 next month, chimed in: “I’m going to try to do music.”

The 27 Dresses hunk doesn’t give Jack advice, though. “He's a great kid he doesn't need much advice. I actually go to him for advice,” he told Rancic. "He's got his head on straight. [Just] stay true to your heart and respect others — all those good human things we try to teach each other. Regardless of what business you're in.”

Some viewers were shocked to find out that Marsden has a teen son. “James Marsden does not look old enough to have a 16 year old son! #sagawards2017 #hotdad,” one commenter tweeted. A second added: “...James Marsden's son is beautiful.”

Marsden shares Jack with his ex-wife, soap star Lisa Linde. The pair ended their 11-year marriage in 2011 and are also parents of daughter Mary, 11. In December 2012, Marsden welcomed son William, now 4, with Brazilian model Rose Costa.

Marsden plays Teddy Flood opposite Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores Abernathy) in HBO’s mind-blowing sci-fi western, Westworld. The freshman series is nominated for three SAG awards on Sunday night, including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

