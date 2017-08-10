Jennifer Lawrence: Ariana Grande’s Impression of Me Is ‘Spot F--king On’

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Nailed it! Jennifer Lawrence praised Ariana Grande’s impression of her, which she debuted during Saturday Night Live in March 2016.



In the Celebrity Family Feud sketch, Grande, 24, poked fun of the Oscar winner. "They told me not to do a game show, but I was like, 'Screw it, I can have fun, I’m a regular person,’” she said in character at the time.

She added: "I'm just, like, a snackaholic. I mean, I love Pringles. If no one's looking I'll eat, like, a whole can. Like, every day is my cheat day, you know what I mean?"

Lawrence, 26, told Vogue that the impersonation was “spot f—king on.” However, she later reacted to the specific line used on the NBC variety show.

"That’s what other people have said. If I'd said, 'I’m a regular person,' I'd want to kill myself,” she said.

Grande is a pro at impersonating other stars. She’s previously belted out tunes while sounding exactly like Christina Aguilera, Celine Dion and Britney Spears.

