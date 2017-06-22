J-Rod is having a moment! Although Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have only been dating for a couple of months, they have managed to pack on the PDA, travel around the world and gush over each other in interviews. Us Weekly Video is taking a look at their cutest moments — so far! Watch the video above!

In March, the former New York Yankees third baseman, 41, broke his silence on his relationship with the Shades of Blue actress, 47, telling The View, “We’re having a great time. She’s an amazing, amazing girl.”

From there, it was full steam ahead. The couple stepped out in Miami, New York and the Dominican Republic – where they danced with Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony – before making their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala on May 1.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The couple's children also get along. On June 5, Lopez shared a pool day pic of her 9-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha 12, and Ella 9, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Happy Sunday everybody!! #sundayfunday 💙💙💙💙💙💙📷@lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

Weeks later, the A-list couple jetted off to France where they showed off their beach bodies, and documented their travels all over social media.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 19, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

“She hasn’t felt this way about anyone in a long time and [her family is] very excited for her,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about Lopez’s romance.

However, when they’re not jet-setting the globe together, they are leading very hectic professional lives. Earlier this week, Rodriguez revealed how they find time for each other in their busy schedules.

“If you wan to be together you are together,” Rodriguez told Extra June 19. “Our kids get along really well, we’re both from New York, we’re both Latin, we’re both in our forties, we’re really enjoying life, but she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met."

To watch more of J-Rod’s cutest moments, check out the video above!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!