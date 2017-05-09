Jack Rowand/ABC via Getty

Sad to see her go. Jennifer Morrison revealed in a new interview how her Once Upon a Time costars reacted to news of her exit from the hit ABC show.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly for a Q&A published on Tuesday, May 9, the 38-year-old actress opened up about how her decision to leave the fantasy series affected the cast and crew, including executive producers Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz.

“Obviously, it’s bittersweet on both sides. We all love each other. I love Adam and Eddy, and I love everyone on the show, so it’s tough. But it’s also a family,” Morrison, who stars on the show as Emma Swan, told EW. “We’ve become a family. We’ve worked so closely with each other over the last six years that you really do become a family, and you know each other very, very well.”

She added, “Obviously, ABC and Eddy and Adam did want me to continue, but when I knew that the right thing for me was to move on, they were kind and supportive and lovely about it. There’s no bad blood, we’re all parting as friends, we all still care about each other very much. There’s no drama here.”

As previously reported, the How I Met Your Mother alum let fans know that she has decided to say goodbye to her OUAT character at the end of the current sixth season in a touching Instagram posted on Monday, May 8.



“Emma Swan is one my favorite characters that I have ever played. My 6 years on ONCE UPON A TIME has changed my life in the most beautiful ways. I am absolutely blown away by the passion and commitment of the Oncer fans. I am so honored to have been a central part of such a special show. I will be forever grateful to Adam, Eddy, and ABC for giving me the gift of playing Emma Swan.”

During her chat with EW, Morrison also spoke about agreeing to appear in one more episode to help wrap up Emma’s storyline, if OUAT gets picked up for a seventh season. “All I can say is that I’ve negotiated for one episode, and that episode is the only thing I can promise,” she said.

