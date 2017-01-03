Jenny McCarthy isn't in Mariah Carey's corner following the singer's disastrous New Year's Eve performance in New York City's Times Square on Saturday, December 31. The TV personality, who has cohosted the event for seven consecutive years, slammed the musician during her SiriusXM show on Tuesday.

"Mouths are hanging open. Everyone is shocked. We only gave you a shortened version of that. We had to go through another song of her walking around," McCarthy, 44, recalled to her listeners. "It was just, it was so bad, and then for a moment I said, ‘Take a step back, Jenny, and try to find some empathy right now.’ And I did. All of a sudden I felt really bad for her, because it was that bad. It was a complete train wreck."

McCarthy initially sympathized with Carey, having had to deal with her share of broken prompters in the past too. But she changed her tune when Carey's team accused Dick Clark Productions of sabotaging the broadcast to get higher ratings.

"Now, I do understand our egos, of course, want to blame everyone but itself for mistakes, but I literally had a visceral reaction to her saying that Dick Clark Productions did this on purpose and for ratings. I mean, let me tell you something. If Dick Clark were alive today, I guarantee he would be on air right now fighting back. He’s not, so I’m going to," McCarthy said. "The truth of the matter is Mariah didn’t do a sound check. … She did whatever you would call, like, a dance move rehearsal holding her gold microphone, and she stood off to the side of the stage while she had a stand-in do a sound check."

McCarthy was in the audience with her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, when Carey stopped singing her hits "Emotion" and "We Belong Together" because she apparently couldn't hear the backing track. Wahlberg joined McCarthy in the studio on Tuesday and echoed her sentiments about Carey.

"The buck stops with the artist. If you’re gonna be a boss or you’re gonna be a diva, then you know, again, it’s your name, your face and your legacy on the line," the New Kids on the Block singer, 47, said. "So you leave something to someone else, you have no one to blame but yourself. The music track, missing a vocal, that’s on her. No rehearsal, that’s on her."

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017

Carey, meanwhile, tweeted on Saturday that "s—t happens." Her manager, Stella Bulochnikov, added to Us Weekly that she is "furious" for the Grammy winner.

"I will never know the truth, but I do know that we told them three times that her mic pack was not working and it was a disastrous production. I'm certainly not calling the FBI to investigate. It is what it is: New Year's Eve in Times Square. Mariah did them a favor. She was the biggest star there, and they did not have their s‑‑t together," Bulochnikov said. "They did not cut to a commercial. They did not cut to the West Coast feed; they left her out there to get ratings."

Dick Clark Productions called the allegations "absurd" in a statement on Sunday. "As the premier producer of live television events for nearly 50 years, we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists," the statement read, via ABC News. "We want to be clear that we have the utmost respect for Ms. Carey as an artist and acknowledge her tremendous accomplishments in the industry."

