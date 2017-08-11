Back to the boardwalk! Five years after they said goodbye to Seaside, the cast of Jersey Shore are linking arms once again for a reunion in the docuseries Reunion Road Trip.



“We’re a true family,” DJ Pauly D says in a new sneak peek of the upcoming special, as he toasts his friends and former costars.



As the clip continues, Pauly D shares a laugh with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino as the longtime pals stroll down the Jersey boardwalk.

Polizzi, 29, and Pauly D, 37, then snap selfies of Sorrentino, 35, who is confined to a neck brace!

However, Sorrentino’s ordeal may just be the beginning of the madness! “The best thing that could happen is Jenni or Pauly getting arrested,” Polizzi jokes during her on-camera interview.

The reality star shared an Instagram photo of herself arm-in-arm with Sorrentino and Pauly D to celebrate the reunion. “#SquadGoals #WereStillCoolISwear,” she captioned the pic on Friday, August 11.

She also posted a behind-the-scenes clip during filming. “Love my roomies forever #JERZEYDAYISHERE,” she wrote.

Sorrentino also teased the special with an Instagram clip of himself reminiscing about his favorite memories with Pauly D on Friday.

Giancola, 30, posted an adorable Instagram picture to hype up her fans too. “It’s happening. Road trip style! #JerseyShoreReunion,” she captioned a pic of the Jersey natives sipping lemonade.

As previously reported, the boisterous bunch will reunite for the pilot of the docuseries, developed by E!, and catch up on each other’s lives, address stories about them in the media, reveal wild memories and reminisce about their hit MTV reality show, which ran from 2009-2012.

The gym, tan, laundry gang also reunited in July to film a Burger King commercial. “I’m really not nervous about seeing everyone. I’m actually really excited,” Sorrentino said in the 5-minute clip. “We get to sit down, chill, have a good meal. We’re family.”

The close-knit clan also got together in March to celebrate Giancola’s 30th birthday party in Manhattan.

Reunion Road Trip airs on E! Sunday, August 20, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

